Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $533.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,008,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

