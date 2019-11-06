McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Receives GBX 142.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.89 ($1.87).

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price (up previously from GBX 149 ($1.95)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89).

Shares of MCS traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The stock had a trading volume of 696,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.47. The firm has a market cap of $749.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36.

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

