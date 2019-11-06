McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.62. McDermott International shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 158,585 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $303.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

