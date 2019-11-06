MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $3.15 on Monday. MDC Partners has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.13 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 377.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,069 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 836,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 660,845 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,181,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 265,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 31.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 656,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 156,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.