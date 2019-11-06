Medifast (MED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Medifast to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a 12 month low of $95.10 and a 12 month high of $219.90.

Get Medifast alerts:

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.