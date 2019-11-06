Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

