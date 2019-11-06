Menlo Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Menlo Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNLO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

MNLO opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

