Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMTB. ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,356. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.72 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

