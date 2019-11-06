Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $390,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 57,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $3,890,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 545,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

