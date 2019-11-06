Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 789.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $733,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $240.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

