Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 price target on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

