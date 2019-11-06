MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

MGPI opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $784.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.