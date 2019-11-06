Michael W. Wallace Buys 3,000 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Michael W. Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Get Spok alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPOK. ValuEngine lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 33.3% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Spok by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.