Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Micro Focus International from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,517 ($19.82).

Shares of MCRO stock traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,056.40 ($13.80). The stock had a trading volume of 739,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 998 ($13.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,583.97.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

