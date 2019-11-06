MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $154.96. 72,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.72. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $156.09.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

