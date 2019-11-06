Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), approximately 421 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Mirada Company Profile (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

