Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.74. Mobileiron shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 37,163 shares changing hands.

MOBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $514.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 558,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $3,778,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,814,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 816,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.