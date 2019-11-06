Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is scheduled to be announcing its Q2 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MOD opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $588.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

