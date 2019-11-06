MOGO INC-TS (MOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MOGO INC-TS (TSE:MOG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

MOGO INC-TS (TSE:MOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million.

