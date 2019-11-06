Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.06. 58,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

