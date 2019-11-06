Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after buying an additional 1,075,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,269,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

