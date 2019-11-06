Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $177.80. 2,353,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,889,487. The company has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

