Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,810,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $309.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

