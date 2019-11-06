Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Eventbrite worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 41.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Eventbrite Inc has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $132,571.61. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

