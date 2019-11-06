Morgan Stanley Lowers Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $89.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,626,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

