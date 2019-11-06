Morgan Stanley Sells 1,454 Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 32.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 15.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GFY opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

