Morgan Stanley Sells 1,952 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Park National by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Park National during the second quarter worth $501,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 target price on Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.69.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.