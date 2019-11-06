Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $129,326.12 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Jack Noonan sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $129,326.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,743.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 266.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.