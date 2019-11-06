Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $4.01 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $191,122.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01481838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00119730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

