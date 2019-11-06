Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.19, but opened at $21.65. Mosaic shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 5,093,204 shares changing hands.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

