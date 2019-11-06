MOWI ASA/ADR Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

MHGVY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.24. 45,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,721. MOWI ASA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

MOWI ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). MOWI ASA/ADR had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

About MOWI ASA/ADR

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

