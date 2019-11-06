MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. 7,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

