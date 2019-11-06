Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.05 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 63,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,258.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

