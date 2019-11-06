Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 660 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 249.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $177,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.33 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

