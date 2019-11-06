Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $273,000 Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 20.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

