Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Aegion were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aegion by 207.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Aegion by 122.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Aegion by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,430,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 212,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Aegion Corp has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Aegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

