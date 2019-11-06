Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 12,110 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fossil Group by 523.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,436.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

