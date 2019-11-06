Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 4,490 Shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in E. W. Scripps were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 71,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E. W. Scripps by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $453,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,456.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SSP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. E. W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

