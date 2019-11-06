Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Guess? were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Guess? by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra set a $16.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE GES opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.40. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

