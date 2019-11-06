Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 21,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.17. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $474,955. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

