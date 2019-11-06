Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.