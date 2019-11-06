Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

