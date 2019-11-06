Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,636. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

