Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mylan updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of MYL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 153,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

