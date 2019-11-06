Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.57 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

MYGN stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 153,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen downgraded Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.04.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

