Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.06.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 694,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.52% and a negative net margin of 3,602.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,977 shares of company stock valued at $119,951 and sold 21,773 shares valued at $45,186. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.