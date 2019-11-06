Nanometrics (NANO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nanometrics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NANO stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $877.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Nanometrics has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $38.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

