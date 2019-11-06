National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NCMI traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $1,649,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

