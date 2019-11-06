National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Cowen

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target upped by Cowen from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 3,222,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,190. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -295.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

