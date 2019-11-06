Neovasc (NVCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Neovasc to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55. Neovasc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

